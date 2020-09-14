Albums By The Year: 1996

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Fun fact: 1996 was the year i started getting into music on a more serious level, i.e. making my own choices about what i listen to as opposed to just liking what everyone else was into. A lot of stuff from this time holds up rather well, i still think. Odelay was from this year and i loved it at the time, but i was trying to restrict it to 25, so i couldn’t include it. That’s what kind of year it was for me. How about you?
Ghostface Killah – Ironman
2Pac – All Eyez On Me
Fugees – The Score
Outkast – ATLiens
Local H – As Good As Dead
Butthole Surfers – Electriclarryland
Rage Against The Machine – Evil Empire
R.E.M. – New Adventures In Hi-Fi
Stereolab – Emperor Tomato Ketchup
Jimmy Eat World – Static Prevails
Boys Life – Departures And Landfalls
Tori Amos – Boys For Pele
Texas Is The Reason – Do You Know Who You Are?
Pearl Jam – No Code
Aaliyah – One In A Million
Soundgarden – Down On The Upside
Stone Temple Pilots – Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Murder Ballads
Thorr’s Hammer – Dommedagsnatt e.p.
MC Lyte – Bad As i Wanna B
Mobb Deep – Hell On Earth
Jay-Z – Reasonable Doubt
Neurosis – Through Silver In Blood
Down By Law – All Scratched Up
Geto Boys – The Resurrection