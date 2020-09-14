Music

Albums By The Year: 1996

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Fun fact: 1996 was the year i started getting into music on a more serious level, i.e. making my own choices about what i listen to as opposed to just liking what everyone else was into. A lot of stuff from this time holds up rather well, i still think. Odelay was from this year and i loved it at the time, but i was trying to restrict it to 25, so i couldn’t include it. That’s what kind of year it was for me. How about you?

1996

Ghostface Killah – Ironman

2Pac – All Eyez On Me

Fugees – The Score

Outkast – ATLiens

Local H – As Good As Dead

Butthole Surfers – Electriclarryland

Rage Against The Machine – Evil Empire

R.E.M. – New Adventures In Hi-Fi

Stereolab – Emperor Tomato Ketchup

Jimmy Eat World – Static Prevails

Boys Life – Departures And Landfalls

Tori Amos – Boys For Pele

Texas Is The Reason – Do You Know Who You Are?

Pearl Jam – No Code

Aaliyah – One In A Million

Soundgarden – Down On The Upside

Stone Temple Pilots – Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Murder Ballads

Thorr’s Hammer – Dommedagsnatt e.p.

MC Lyte – Bad As i Wanna B

Mobb Deep – Hell On Earth

Jay-Z – Reasonable Doubt

Neurosis – Through Silver In Blood

Down By Law – All Scratched Up

Geto Boys – The Resurrection

