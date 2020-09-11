Job Rants Thread – 9/11/2020 – Working From Home XXV: And Yet, We Stand

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Given the date, and what it means to many, I can understand if people’s minds are elsewhere, today. (I know mine is) But, as ever, you have something that really cheeses you off about your current employment situation, then by all means, consider this your echo chamber. I’d use it more, truthfully, but I don’t like repeating myself. Beyond that, stay safe, stay well, and stay focused; things will get better, eventually.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: The effects of evil always fade with time; the effects of good are eternal.

