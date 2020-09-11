Friday New Music 9/11

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound – let me know what you’re excited for, what sounds good, what’s cool, etc, anything worth saying. Enjoy!:

— 14 trapdoors – Eileen

— Aborted Fetus – Pyramids Of Damnation

— Adeline – Intérmixed EP

— Aether Realm – Tarot (Reissue)

— Ani Glass – Ynys Araul EP

— Artemis – Artemis

— Asif Avidan – Anagnorisis

— Assemblage 23 – Mourn

— Attaboy – Big Heart Manners

— Bikini Beach – Atoll

— Billy Brooks – Windows of the Mind (Reissue)

— Blitzen Trapper – Holy Smokes Future Jokes

— Bobby Sessions – RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price of Freedom EP

— Bog Body and Primitive Warfare – The Gate of Grief/Undulating Torment

— Brett Naucke – EMS Hallucination

— Brian Cullman – Winter Clothes

— The Brothers Keg – Folklore, Myths and Legends of The Brothers Keg

— brother sundance – I HURT YOU, I MADE THIS EP

— Brothertiger – Paradise Lost

— Calarook – Surrender or Die

— Chad Lawson – You Finally Knew

— Conway the Machine – From King to a GOD

— David Toop – Apparition Paintings

— David Toop – Field Recording and Fox Spirits

— Death Wheelers – Divine Filth

— Delta Spirit – What Is There

— Dephosphorus – Sublimation

— Doves – The Universal Want

— Ebenezer – Bad Romantic 2.5 EP

— Efraim Leo – Timing EP

— Eli Moon – Angels, Devils and Empty Vessels EP

— Elizabeth Cook – Aftermath

— Eric Hutchinson – Class of 98 – Deluxe and Unplugged

— Eskimo Callboy – MMXX EP

— Exhalants – Atonement

— Fabian – Things Will Happen When We Go Outside, Or Not

— Federico Balducci – Cadet de I’espace

— The Flaming Lips – American Head

— Gary Lucas – The Essential Gary Lucas

— Gasoline Lollipops – All The Misery Money Can Buy

— Genus Ordinis Dei – Glare of Deliverance

— Ghoulhouse – Rigor Mortis Intermezzo

— Gold Record – Volume Four EP

— Granville Automatic – Tiny Televisions

— GRID – Livsleda

— HAAi – Put Your Head Above The Parakeets EP

— Ihsahn (of Emperor) – Pharos EP

— Illusions – I – Follow The Flow

— Inhibitor – Abhorrence EP

— Isolating (The Golden Filter’s Stephen Hindman) – Perennial

— Jeremy Gara (of Arcade Fire) – Passerine Finale

— Jockstrap – Beavercore

— Johnny Thunders – Que Sera Sera: Resurrected

— Joshua Van Tassel – Dance Music Volume II: More Songs For Slow Motion

— Jouska – Everything Is Good

— Kelsea Ballerini – ballerini

— KIND – Mental Nudge

— Lo Tom – LP2

— Le Couleur – Concorde

— Lil White Bitch – Ms. Dick

— Luwten – Door EP

— Maarja Nuut and Ruum – World Inverted

— Mammal Hands – Captured Spirits

— Manikineter – Copper Fields

— Marilyn Manson – We Are Chaos

— Mastodon – Medium Rarities

— Matt Costa – Yellow Coat

— Messiah – Fracmont

— Mickey Guyton – Bridges

— Mike Barnett – +1

— Mondo Generator – Cocaine Rodeo (Reissue)

— Moonchild Sanelly – Nüdes EP

— Mortis Mutilati – The Fate of Flight 800

— Neal Morse – Sola Gratia

— Night – High Tides – Distant Skies

— Nils Wülker – GO

— Oscar Lang – Hand Over Your Head EP

— PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love (Reissue)

— PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love – Demos (Reissue)

— Qwanqwa – Qwanqwa Volume 3

— Reba McEntire – Rumor Has It (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Richard and Linda Thompson – Hokey Pokey(Vinyl Reissue)

— Richard and Linda Thompson – I Want To See the Bright Lights Tonight (Vinyl Reissue)

— Richard and Linda Thompson – Pour Down Like Silver (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – Rise Up

— Sally Anne Morgan – Thread

— Sam Prekop (of The Sea and Cake) – Comma

— Sidi Touré – Afrik Toun Mé

— Skeletal Remains – The Entombment of Chaos

— Skillet – Victorious: The Aftermath Deluxe Edition

— Sleep On It – Somewhere Better EP

— Slit Your Gods – Dogmatic Convictions Of Human Decrepitude

— Soulwound – The Suffering

— Spavan x Sandunes – Spaven x Sandunes EP

— The Stray Cats – Rocked This Town: From LA to London

— Susanna – Baudelaire & Piano

— Suzanne Vega – An Evening of New York Songs and Stories

— Tali – Shadows EP

— Tedy! – Boys Don’t Cry EP

— Terje Rypdal – Conspiracy

— Texas – Southside Covers EP

— Texas – Southside Demos EP

— Throat – Bareback (Stripped & Remasked)

— Tinlicker & Helsloot – Paradise EP

— Tolouse Low Trax – Jumping Dead Leafs

— Tropical Fuck Storm – Legal Ghost 7-Inch

— The Trusted – Love and Suicide EP

— Two Bird Stone – Hands & Knees

— Uniform – Shame

— The Walking Point – Rose Colored Violence EP

— Waylon Payne – Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me

— Winter’s Verge – The Ballad of James Tig

— Yardsss – Cultus

— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – TOP

