Friday New Music 9/11

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music
Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Consequence of Sound – let me know what you’re excited for, what sounds good, what’s cool, etc, anything worth saying. Enjoy!:
— 14 trapdoors – Eileen
— Aborted Fetus – Pyramids Of Damnation
— Adeline – Intérmixed EP
— Aether Realm – Tarot (Reissue)
— Ani Glass – Ynys Araul EP
— Artemis – Artemis
— Asif Avidan – Anagnorisis
— Assemblage 23 – Mourn
— Attaboy – Big Heart Manners
— Bikini Beach – Atoll
— Billy Brooks – Windows of the Mind (Reissue)
— Blitzen Trapper – Holy Smokes Future Jokes
— Bobby Sessions – RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price of Freedom EP
— Bog Body and Primitive Warfare – The Gate of Grief/Undulating Torment
— Brett Naucke – EMS Hallucination
— Brian Cullman – Winter Clothes
— The Brothers Keg – Folklore, Myths and Legends of The Brothers Keg
— brother sundance – I HURT YOU, I MADE THIS EP
— Brothertiger – Paradise Lost
— Calarook – Surrender or Die
— Chad Lawson – You Finally Knew
— Conway the Machine – From King to a GOD
— David Toop – Apparition Paintings
— David Toop – Field Recording and Fox Spirits
— Death Wheelers – Divine Filth
— Delta Spirit – What Is There
— Dephosphorus – Sublimation
— Doves – The Universal Want
— Ebenezer – Bad Romantic 2.5 EP
— Efraim Leo – Timing EP
— Eli Moon – Angels, Devils and Empty Vessels EP
— Elizabeth Cook – Aftermath
— Eric Hutchinson – Class of 98 – Deluxe and Unplugged
— Eskimo Callboy – MMXX EP
— Exhalants – Atonement
— Fabian – Things Will Happen When We Go Outside, Or Not
— Federico Balducci – Cadet de I’espace
— The Flaming Lips – American Head
— Gary Lucas – The Essential Gary Lucas
— Gasoline Lollipops – All The Misery Money Can Buy
— Genus Ordinis Dei – Glare of Deliverance
— Ghoulhouse – Rigor Mortis Intermezzo
— Gold Record – Volume Four EP
— Granville Automatic – Tiny Televisions
— GRID – Livsleda
— HAAi – Put Your Head Above The Parakeets EP
— Ihsahn (of Emperor) – Pharos EP
— Illusions – I – Follow The Flow
— Inhibitor – Abhorrence EP
— Isolating (The Golden Filter’s Stephen Hindman) – Perennial
— Jeremy Gara (of Arcade Fire) – Passerine Finale
— Jockstrap – Beavercore
— Johnny Thunders – Que Sera Sera: Resurrected
— Joshua Van Tassel – Dance Music Volume II: More Songs For Slow Motion
— Jouska – Everything Is Good
— Kelsea Ballerini – ballerini
— KIND – Mental Nudge
— Lo Tom – LP2
— Le Couleur – Concorde
— Lil White Bitch – Ms. Dick
— Luwten – Door EP
— Maarja Nuut and Ruum – World Inverted
— Mammal Hands – Captured Spirits
— Manikineter – Copper Fields
— Marilyn Manson – We Are Chaos
— Mastodon – Medium Rarities
— Matt Costa – Yellow Coat
— Messiah – Fracmont
— Mickey Guyton – Bridges
— Mike Barnett – +1
— Mondo Generator – Cocaine Rodeo (Reissue)
— Moonchild Sanelly – Nüdes EP
— Mortis Mutilati – The Fate of Flight 800
— Neal Morse – Sola Gratia
— Night – High Tides – Distant Skies
— Nils Wülker – GO
— Oscar Lang – Hand Over Your Head EP
— PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love (Reissue)
— PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love – Demos (Reissue)
— Qwanqwa – Qwanqwa Volume 3
— Reba McEntire – Rumor Has It (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Richard and Linda Thompson – Hokey Pokey(Vinyl Reissue)
— Richard and Linda Thompson – I Want To See the Bright Lights Tonight (Vinyl Reissue)
— Richard and Linda Thompson – Pour Down Like Silver (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – Rise Up
— Sally Anne Morgan – Thread
— Sam Prekop (of The Sea and Cake) – Comma
— Sidi Touré – Afrik Toun Mé
— Skeletal Remains – The Entombment of Chaos
— Skillet – Victorious: The Aftermath Deluxe Edition
— Sleep On It – Somewhere Better EP
— Slit Your Gods – Dogmatic Convictions Of Human Decrepitude
— Soulwound – The Suffering
— Spavan x Sandunes – Spaven x Sandunes EP
— The Stray Cats – Rocked This Town: From LA to London
— Susanna – Baudelaire & Piano
— Suzanne Vega – An Evening of New York Songs and Stories
— Tali – Shadows EP
— Tedy! – Boys Don’t Cry EP
— Terje Rypdal – Conspiracy
— Texas – Southside Covers EP
— Texas – Southside Demos EP
— Throat – Bareback (Stripped & Remasked)
— Tinlicker & Helsloot – Paradise EP
— Tolouse Low Trax – Jumping Dead Leafs
— Tropical Fuck Storm – Legal Ghost 7-Inch
— The Trusted – Love and Suicide EP
— Two Bird Stone – Hands & Knees
— Uniform – Shame
— The Walking Point – Rose Colored Violence EP
— Waylon Payne – Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me
— Winter’s Verge – The Ballad of James Tig
— Yardsss – Cultus
— YoungBoy Never Broke Again – TOP