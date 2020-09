I dropped the ball and did not complete the post I wanted to share this week, along with having some WordPress issues. I will be back next week with a proper header since I’ll get more time to fiddle with it. In the meantime, please enjoy a Beau of the Fifth Column post. He seems to be able to speak about Mango Unchained without getting apoplectic like I do.

McSquirrel yada, yada, yada.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...