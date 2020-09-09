Comic Book Chat – Amalgam Comic 2020

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Dicussion – Amalgam Comics 2020

I did a comic review of Amazon #1 not too long ago and we had a discussion in the comments section about what Amalgam characters would be created today.

This great and thought provoking discussion between Packer Hat and Patrick D Ryall and myself was a good enough debate that I decided to turn it into its own thread.

One example was combining Cassie Sandsmark and Kamala Khan into an Amalgam.

Another one was combining Captain Marvel (Shazam) and Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) to make the ultimate Captain Marvel.

Which two characters would you merge together to form an Amalgam.

What would their name and powers be?

Thanks for stopping by to chat

