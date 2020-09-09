AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Carnival of Shadows, Episode 14

What We Found in the Sewer

After dispatching the giant crocodile, Clo made sure to behead it, just in case it was planning to reanimate itself with all the undead around. I cut into it’s stomach, but all that I found was a freshly chomped ghoul that was still wriggling a bit–we quickly put that thing out of its misery. We decided to move southwards, to see where the croc might have been trying to flee to. First we passed by a small side chamber with some debris and grafitti on the walls, which seemed to be an old hideaway for some of the townsfolk. Almost a romantic getaway spot, except for being in the sewer. In another chamber, with a large puddle in the middle, we found some more skeletal remains, this one long dead and still holding a weapon and shield. The weapon was rusted and useless, but the shield was still pristine, decorated with a large stylized eye. I was worried something was going to spring out of that puddle and attack, but sometimes a puddle is just a puddle. Annabelle was able to Identify the shield as a Sentinel Shield, and gave it to The Shill.

Moving on down the tunnel, we came to a chamber filled with some of kind of strange mushrooms. It looked like there were dead people caught inside the fungus, and some of the dead people were still moving. Clo used her Boots of Striding and Springing to jump to the other side of the room (though it did take the two tries, as she badly misjudged the first attempt and bounced off one of the mushroom caps, releasing a cloud of poisonous spores). She tossed her boots back for anyone who wanted to try to use them. Wind and I were able to porkour our way across, and Tinka and Androcles don’t need to breathe, so they didn’t worry too much about inhaling anything. Annabelle, Shirley and the Shill tried to make the jump like Clo, but they all got dosed with poison spores. They all looked a little woozy, but they said we should press on anyway.

We eventually found a small room with the remains of a campfire with some beds and crates. Shill was able to determine that the campfire hadn’t been used in about a week, and among the crates and things we found some paperwork stamped by Von Pique estate. The papers made note of some kind of delivery being made to someone in the sewers. There was also a map of the tunnels, showing a secret room not far away.

As soon as Tinka heard ‘secret room’ she and Androcles were on their way up the main sewer tunnel. She didn’t make it far up the passage when 3 figures in black robes and masks popped up out of the sewer water and attacked. Hearing the noise, I rushed into the tunnel and tossed something from my Bag of Tricks, which turned out to be a giant weasel. I also gave Wind a Healing Word as I passed by, since she was still hurt from the fight with the crocodile. Annabelle tried to cast Slow, but only managed to affect on of the creatures. The robed figured were pretty focused on Tinka, since she was so far ahead of everyone else, and two of them hit her with poisoned weapons. Good thing Warforged are naturally resistant to poison, or Tinka might have been killed. In the meantime, one of the things pulled off its mask–it’s hideous undead features unnerved me for minute. I almost instinctively cast Dissonant Whispers, just to make the thing get away from me. Thankfully it worked, and Androcles clawed at the thing as it sped past him. Wind, Shill, and Clo joined the battle, too. Once everyone made it into the tunnel, it didn’t take long to defeat these undead assassins. Androcles was stabbed multiple times, but the poisoned daggers couldn’t do much damage to his mechanical body. As soon as it could see that things weren’t going to end well for it, one of the assassins fled down the hall and disappeared under the sewer water again.

We killed the other two, and then gave chase to the fleeing one. We followed it to a small room north of the cistern where we’d fought the crocodile, but we weren’t in time to catch it and it slid into a tunnel too narrow for any of us. However, we did find with a freshly chewed-on corpse in this small room and a chest with some coins and other small trinkets. We decided to take a short rest, and then try to find that secret room, and I took out my lyre and played soothing melody to help everyone feel better. That was when Tinka noticed some strange blue patches on Androcles’s back, where the mechanical lion had been stabbed. Annabelle said it looked like “bluerot,” though it was a bit odd that it would affect a construct like Androcles. None of us knew what to do about it, but Tinka thought she could either repair the lion or build a new one once we left the sewer.

