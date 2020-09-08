The Creative Endeavors Thread Offers a Farewell Toast

(With apologies for the alarmist title)

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Sad news on the local artistic scene front (even if I’m one of the only people likely to relate it to the latter). The aggressively darling tea-infused coffeeshop where I got to show my artwork the last two winters has conclusively called it quits after trying to make a socially-distanced go of reopening. I inevitably found out this weekend when I finally decided to swing by and pick something up to help support them. Part of me wonders how they ever managed to survive where they were (even acknowledging that I was far, far from their target demographic), and I can’t help but think if they’d managed to hang on just another year, a few changes to the neighborhood might have helped a lot. Lifting a coffee of my own this morning to pleasant memories of finally being given a chance.

How’s your work going?

