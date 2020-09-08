LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Amal El-Mohtar, an award winning author.

In the news, “Asexual,” “Deadname,” “Biromantic” and More Added to Dictionary.

Project of the day is My Favorite Thing is Monsters by Emil Ferris.

Optional Topic: Who are some of your favorite lesser known LGBT+ historical figures.

