Today is what would have been Peter Sellers 95th Birthday. For over two decades in his career, Sellers is known for role as Inspector Clouseau in six Pink Panther, appeared in two of Stanley Kubrick films (most notably for portraying three characters in Dr. Strangelove), and also Chance the Gardener in Hal Ashby’s Being There.



Sellers as Clouseau

Sellers as the titular Dr. Strangelove

Sellers as the President in Dr. Strangelove

Sellers as RAF pilot Mandrake in Dr. Strangelove

Peter Sellers as Chance in Being There

Peter Sellers with Ringo Starr during the filming of The Magic Christian

