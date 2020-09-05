Open Threads

Freshly Squeezed Day Thread

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to AEW Wrestler Orange Cassidy.

Today is AEW’s All Out Pay Per View. Orange Cassidy will be fighting Chris Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem match.

Here is the rest of the card…

  • AEW Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
  • AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) vs. FTR
  • AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
  • 21-man Casino Battle Royal for an AEW championship opportunity
  • The Dark Order vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares
  • Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Broken Rules match)
  • Winning teams of Private Party & SoCal Uncensored vs. Jurassic Express & The Young Bucks on the Sept. 2 episode of Dynamite

I hope that you have a great Saturday and an amazing weekend!