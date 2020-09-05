Freshly Squeezed Day Thread

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to AEW Wrestler Orange Cassidy.

Today is AEW’s All Out Pay Per View. Orange Cassidy will be fighting Chris Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem match.

Here is the rest of the card…

AEW Championship : Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF AEW Tag Team Championship : Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) vs. FTR

: Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) vs. FTR AEW Women’s Championship : Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa 21-man Casino Battle Royal for an AEW championship opportunity

The Dark Order vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Broken Rules match)

Winning teams of Private Party & SoCal Uncensored vs. Jurassic Express & The Young Bucks on the Sept. 2 episode of Dynamite

I hope that you have a great Saturday and an amazing weekend!

