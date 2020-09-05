Freshly Squeezed Day Thread

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to AEW Wrestler Orange Cassidy.
Today is AEW’s All Out Pay Per View. Orange Cassidy will be fighting Chris Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem match.
Here is the rest of the card…
- AEW Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
- AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) vs. FTR
- AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
- 21-man Casino Battle Royal for an AEW championship opportunity
- The Dark Order vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Broken Rules match)
- Winning teams of Private Party & SoCal Uncensored vs. Jurassic Express & The Young Bucks on the Sept. 2 episode of Dynamite
I hope that you have a great Saturday and an amazing weekend!