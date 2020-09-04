Friday New Music 9/4

Hello! Friday! Hello! New Music! This week we’ve got for me… local band Coupons releases their second album and first on a label, and a label I love at that! Woohoo! Laura Stevenson reissue of her debut, which I’ve never heard so its new to me! Lomelda is an artist I don’t know but have always meant to check out and hell yeah a new Yelle?

Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence Of Sound, with some modifications. Let me know what you’re excite for, what’s good, what’s bad, what’s missing, and anything else:

— ’68 – Love Is Ain’t Dead

— 112 – 112 Forever (Slim & Mike) EP

— Across the Swarm – Projections

— Afel Bocoum – Lindé

— Airforce – Strike Hard

— All Them Witches – Nothing as the Ideal

— Alright – I’m Doing This to Myself

— Andrew Wasylyk – Fugitive Light and Themes of Consolation

— Annie Dessner – Coffee at the Corner Bar

— Ashton Travis – Phoenix Mode EP

— Aua – I Don’t Want It Darker

— AWSDOTR – Deathbed Lullabies

— Barely Civil – I’ll Figure This Out

— Beneath a Steel Sky – Beneath a Steel Sky

— Big Havi – Personal Problems 2

— Big Sean – Detroit 2

— Bill Callahan – Gold Record

— Billy Pilgrim – Time Machine

— Bizzy Banks – G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1

— Black Magnet – Hallucination Scene

— Blonde Redhead – Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons (Vinyl Reissue)

— BSCBR (feat. Angel Deradoorian, Nick Zinner, and Greg Fox) – Master of Rehearsal 7-Inch

— Bumper (Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner and Crying’s Ryan Galloway) – pop songs 2020

— Carolina Story – Dandelion

— Chaser – Look Alive EP

— Chutney – Chutney EP

— Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Hysterical (Bonus Tracks)

— Cobra Spell – Love Venom EP

— Code Orange – Under the Skin

— Cold Years – Paradise

— Coupons – Up & Up

— Corey Flood – Hanging Garden

— Corvus Corax Era Metallum – Era Metallum

— Cryptozoologists – Pond Life

— Cult of Lilith – Mara

— Dead Lord – Surrender

— Deafkids & Petbrick – Deafbrick

— Declan McKenna – Zeroes

— The Demon Rind – Something Nice I Want to Tell You

— Denis Sulta – This Moment of Silence EP

— Desolator – Sermon of Apathy

— Desource – Ambition EP

— Dirk Powell – When I Wait For You

— Dirty Projectors – Super João EP

— The Doobie Brothers – The Doobie Brothers: Quadio

— Drew Danbury – Icarus Phoenix

— Dukes of Chutney – Hazel

— Ecuador – Silent Enemy EP

— Eliza Skinner – Regarding My Lovers

— Elliot Nelson – As He Now Appears

— Elrichman – Heaven’s Mayor

— En Minor (feat. Phil Anselmo) – When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out

— Eric McM – Caravan Discordia

— Fame on Fire – Levels

— Festerdecay and Crash Syndrom – Encyclopedia of Putrefactive Anomalies

— Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974

— Foretoken – Ruin

— Forrest Fang – The Book of Wanderers

— Freak Heat Waves – Zap The Planet

— Galya Bisengalieva- Aralkum

— GFM – Operation Takeover EP

— Godcaster – Long Haired Locusts

— The Gooms – Laugh.

— Gourd – The Emptied Wastes

— Grant-Lee Phillips – Lighting, Show Us Your Stuff

— Grant Pavol – Album A Year

— Greta – Ardent Spring

— Gungfly – Alone Together

— Hamilton Leithauser – Live! at Cafe Carlyle

— Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion

— Hannah Grace – Remedy

— Hardy – A Rock

— The Hawkins – Silence is a Bomb

— Hayden Calnin – Soon Forever EP

— Hayes Carll – Alone Together Sessions

— Hell in the Club – Hell of Fame

— The Hellfire Club – A Different Song

— Home Counties – Redevelopment EP

— Humanity’s Last Breath – Detestor EP (Reissue)

— Humanity’s Last Breath – Humanity’s Last Breath (Reissue)

— Idiot Robot – Idiot Robot

— In Parallel – Fashioner EP

— India Ramey – Shallow Graves

— Initiates – Esoteric Pop

— Jabbawoki – Something’s Cookin’ EP

— James Lee Baker – 100 Summers

— Japanese Television – EPIII

— JARV IS… (Jarvis Cocker) – Beyond the Pale

— Jesse Draxler – Reigning Cement

— Joe Barksdale – Sincerely

— John Cameron Mitchell & Friends – New American Dream (Part One)

— Jon Reynolds & The Aches – Petrichor EP

— Joseph Capriati – Metamorfosi

— Joshua Burnside – Into the Depths of Hell

— Josiah Johnson (of The Head and the Heart) – Every Feeling On A Loop

— Joy Denalane – Let Yourself Be Loved

— Kamaran – Transmission EP

— Katavasia – Magnus Venator

— King Crimson – The Elements 2020 Tour Box

— Kim Salmon & The Surrealists – Rantings From the Book of Swamp

— Korine – The Night We Raise Out

— Landfall – The Turning Point

— Lang Lang – Goldberg Variations

— Laura Stevenson – Sit Resist (Deluxe Reissue)

— Lauren Alaina – Getting Over Him EP

— Lawn – Johnny

— Layne’s Calling – Layne’s Calling EP

— Lomelda – Hannah

— The Love-Ins – As It Lays EP

— LOVVS – Modern Culture

— Luka – First Steps of Letting Go

— Magni – Magni

— Marc Scibilia – Seed of Joy

— Max Bessesen – Trouble

— MemoCrash – Humanity&Revenant

— Michael Rider – Temptation

— Michael Rother (of Neu! and Harmonia) – Solo II

— Munson-Hicks Party Supplies (John Munson and Dylan Hicks) – Munson-Hicks Party Supplies

— Muzzle Tung – Gannet

— Naked Roommate – Do the Duvet

— Native Harrow – Closeness

— Nitti Gritti & Maliboux – Rock N Roll

— Noumena – Anima

— numün – voyage au soleil

— Oceans of Slumber – Oceans of Slumber

— Oh Susanna – Sleepy Little Sailor (Deluxe Edition)

— Oxalate – Infatuating Sickness

— Pale Blue Dot – Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species

— Pap Chanel – Pretty and Paid EP

— Phew – Vertigo OK

— Phil Augusta Jackson – The Redondo Tape

— Phil Madeley – Century Witch Hunt EP

— The Pineapple Thief – Versions of the Truth

— Polytherian – Role Play

— Poppongene – Futures Unsure Remix EP

— Prospects – Recalling EP

— Regrowth – Lungs

— Resita Rocks – Nascuti din foc

— Rex Orange County – Bcos U Will Never B Free (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rising Steel – Fight Them All

— Rocket Pengwin – Planet Earth EP

— The Rolling Stones – Goats Head Soup (Deluxe Reissue)

— Saint Saviour – Tomorrow Again

— Sami Chofi – Extraordinary World

— San Cisco – Between You and Me

— Saturday’s Heroes – Turn Up the Music!

— Scarypoolparty – Doom Hologram

— Scott Helman – Nonsuch Park

— Serpent Omega – II

— Shlohmo – Heaven Inc. EP

— Silke Eberhard & Nikolaus Neuser with Talibam! – This Week Is in Two Weeks

— Simon Collins – Becoming Human

— Skinshape – Umoja

— Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith – Peradam

— Sprain – As Lost Through Collision

— St. Panther – These Days EP

— The Star Prairie Project – Frantic Mind

— The Sunrise – Brand New Disorder

— Tangents – Timeslips

— Tennessee Jet – The Country

— TEST and Roy Campbell – TEST and Roy Campbell

— The Oh Hellos – Boreas EP

— Theo Alexander – Animadversions

— Thibault – Or Not Thibault

— Thor & Friends – 3

— Thor & Friends – 4

— Threestepstotheocean – Del Fuoco

— Throwing Muses – Sun Racket

— Toothsome – Broken Sound Tapes

— Total Revenge – Total Revenge

— Tricky – Fall to Pieces

— U96 – Transhuman

— unhappybirthday – mondchateau

— Various Artists – AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T. Rex

— Various Artists – Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy

— Various Artists – The House That Bradley Built

— Various Artists – In the Heights – Original Broadway Cast Recording (Vinyl Box Set)

— Vaya Futuro – El Peso Del Mundo

— Vera Hotsauce – Hot n Saucy

— Violent Vickie – Division

— Vritra – Sonar

— Watertank – Silent Running

— William Tyler – New Vanitas EP

— Wings of Destiny – Ballads

— Witche’s Brew – Chronicles Of Electric Sorcery

— Wonho (formerly of Monsta X) – Part. 1 Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me

— Yelle – L’Ère du Verseau

— Yo La Tengo – Electr-o-pura (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— Young Knives – Barbarians

— Zakk Sabbath – Vertigo

