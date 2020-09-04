Friday New Music 9/4

Hello! Friday! Hello! New Music! This week we’ve got for me… local band Coupons releases their second album and first on a label, and a label I love at that! Woohoo! Laura Stevenson reissue of her debut, which I’ve never heard so its new to me! Lomelda is an artist I don’t know but have always meant to check out and hell yeah a new Yelle?
Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence Of Sound, with some modifications. Let me know what you’re excite for, what’s good, what’s bad, what’s missing, and anything else:
— ’68 – Love Is Ain’t Dead
— 112 – 112 Forever (Slim & Mike) EP
— Across the Swarm – Projections
— Afel Bocoum – Lindé
— Airforce – Strike Hard
— All Them Witches – Nothing as the Ideal
— Alright – I’m Doing This to Myself
— Andrew Wasylyk – Fugitive Light and Themes of Consolation
— Annie Dessner – Coffee at the Corner Bar
— Ashton Travis – Phoenix Mode EP
— Aua – I Don’t Want It Darker
— AWSDOTR – Deathbed Lullabies
— Barely Civil – I’ll Figure This Out
— Beneath a Steel Sky – Beneath a Steel Sky
— Big Havi – Personal Problems 2
— Big Sean – Detroit 2
— Bill Callahan – Gold Record
— Billy Pilgrim – Time Machine
— Bizzy Banks – G.M.T.O. (Get Money Take Over) Vol. 1
— Black Magnet – Hallucination Scene
— Blonde Redhead – Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons (Vinyl Reissue)
— BSCBR (feat. Angel Deradoorian, Nick Zinner, and Greg Fox) – Master of Rehearsal 7-Inch
— Bumper (Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner and Crying’s Ryan Galloway) – pop songs 2020
— Carolina Story – Dandelion
— Chaser – Look Alive EP
— Chutney – Chutney EP
— Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Hysterical (Bonus Tracks)
— Cobra Spell – Love Venom EP
— Code Orange – Under the Skin
— Cold Years – Paradise
— Coupons – Up & Up
— Corey Flood – Hanging Garden
— Corvus Corax Era Metallum – Era Metallum
— Cryptozoologists – Pond Life
— Cult of Lilith – Mara
— Dead Lord – Surrender
— Deafkids & Petbrick – Deafbrick
— Declan McKenna – Zeroes
— The Demon Rind – Something Nice I Want to Tell You
— Denis Sulta – This Moment of Silence EP
— Desolator – Sermon of Apathy
— Desource – Ambition EP
— Dirk Powell – When I Wait For You
— Dirty Projectors – Super João EP
— The Doobie Brothers – The Doobie Brothers: Quadio
— Drew Danbury – Icarus Phoenix
— Dukes of Chutney – Hazel
— Ecuador – Silent Enemy EP
— Eliza Skinner – Regarding My Lovers
— Elliot Nelson – As He Now Appears
— Elrichman – Heaven’s Mayor
— En Minor (feat. Phil Anselmo) – When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out
— Eric McM – Caravan Discordia
— Fame on Fire – Levels
— Festerdecay and Crash Syndrom – Encyclopedia of Putrefactive Anomalies
— Fleetwood Mac – Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974
— Foretoken – Ruin
— Forrest Fang – The Book of Wanderers
— Freak Heat Waves – Zap The Planet
— Galya Bisengalieva- Aralkum
— GFM – Operation Takeover EP
— Godcaster – Long Haired Locusts
— The Gooms – Laugh.
— Gourd – The Emptied Wastes
— Grant-Lee Phillips – Lighting, Show Us Your Stuff
— Grant Pavol – Album A Year
— Greta – Ardent Spring
— Gungfly – Alone Together
— Hamilton Leithauser – Live! at Cafe Carlyle
— Hannah Georgas – All That Emotion
— Hannah Grace – Remedy
— Hardy – A Rock
— The Hawkins – Silence is a Bomb
— Hayden Calnin – Soon Forever EP
— Hayes Carll – Alone Together Sessions
— Hell in the Club – Hell of Fame
— The Hellfire Club – A Different Song
— Home Counties – Redevelopment EP
— Humanity’s Last Breath – Detestor EP (Reissue)
— Humanity’s Last Breath – Humanity’s Last Breath (Reissue)
— Idiot Robot – Idiot Robot
— In Parallel – Fashioner EP
— India Ramey – Shallow Graves
— Initiates – Esoteric Pop
— Jabbawoki – Something’s Cookin’ EP
— James Lee Baker – 100 Summers
— Japanese Television – EPIII
— JARV IS… (Jarvis Cocker) – Beyond the Pale
— Jesse Draxler – Reigning Cement
— Joe Barksdale – Sincerely
— John Cameron Mitchell & Friends – New American Dream (Part One)
— Jon Reynolds & The Aches – Petrichor EP
— Joseph Capriati – Metamorfosi
— Joshua Burnside – Into the Depths of Hell
— Josiah Johnson (of The Head and the Heart) – Every Feeling On A Loop
— Joy Denalane – Let Yourself Be Loved
— Kamaran – Transmission EP
— Katavasia – Magnus Venator
— King Crimson – The Elements 2020 Tour Box
— Kim Salmon & The Surrealists – Rantings From the Book of Swamp
— Korine – The Night We Raise Out
— Landfall – The Turning Point
— Lang Lang – Goldberg Variations
— Laura Stevenson – Sit Resist (Deluxe Reissue)
— Lauren Alaina – Getting Over Him EP
— Lawn – Johnny
— Layne’s Calling – Layne’s Calling EP
— Lomelda – Hannah
— The Love-Ins – As It Lays EP
— LOVVS – Modern Culture
— Luka – First Steps of Letting Go
— Magni – Magni
— Marc Scibilia – Seed of Joy
— Max Bessesen – Trouble
— MemoCrash – Humanity&Revenant
— Michael Rider – Temptation
— Michael Rother (of Neu! and Harmonia) – Solo II
— Munson-Hicks Party Supplies (John Munson and Dylan Hicks) – Munson-Hicks Party Supplies
— Muzzle Tung – Gannet
— Naked Roommate – Do the Duvet
— Native Harrow – Closeness
— Nitti Gritti & Maliboux – Rock N Roll
— Noumena – Anima
— numün – voyage au soleil
— Oceans of Slumber – Oceans of Slumber
— Oh Susanna – Sleepy Little Sailor (Deluxe Edition)
— Oxalate – Infatuating Sickness
— Pale Blue Dot – Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species
— Pap Chanel – Pretty and Paid EP
— Phew – Vertigo OK
— Phil Augusta Jackson – The Redondo Tape
— Phil Madeley – Century Witch Hunt EP
— The Pineapple Thief – Versions of the Truth
— Polytherian – Role Play
— Poppongene – Futures Unsure Remix EP
— Prospects – Recalling EP
— Regrowth – Lungs
— Resita Rocks – Nascuti din foc
— Rex Orange County – Bcos U Will Never B Free (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rising Steel – Fight Them All
— Rocket Pengwin – Planet Earth EP
— The Rolling Stones – Goats Head Soup (Deluxe Reissue)
— Saint Saviour – Tomorrow Again
— Sami Chofi – Extraordinary World
— San Cisco – Between You and Me
— Saturday’s Heroes – Turn Up the Music!
— Scarypoolparty – Doom Hologram
— Scott Helman – Nonsuch Park
— Serpent Omega – II
— Shlohmo – Heaven Inc. EP
— Silke Eberhard & Nikolaus Neuser with Talibam! – This Week Is in Two Weeks
— Simon Collins – Becoming Human
— Skinshape – Umoja
— Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith – Peradam
— Sprain – As Lost Through Collision
— St. Panther – These Days EP
— The Star Prairie Project – Frantic Mind
— The Sunrise – Brand New Disorder
— Tangents – Timeslips
— Tennessee Jet – The Country
— TEST and Roy Campbell – TEST and Roy Campbell
— The Oh Hellos – Boreas EP
— Theo Alexander – Animadversions
— Thibault – Or Not Thibault
— Thor & Friends – 3
— Thor & Friends – 4
— Threestepstotheocean – Del Fuoco
— Throwing Muses – Sun Racket
— Toothsome – Broken Sound Tapes
— Total Revenge – Total Revenge
— Tricky – Fall to Pieces
— U96 – Transhuman
— unhappybirthday – mondchateau
— Various Artists – AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T. Rex
— Various Artists – Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy
— Various Artists – The House That Bradley Built
— Various Artists – In the Heights – Original Broadway Cast Recording (Vinyl Box Set)
— Vaya Futuro – El Peso Del Mundo
— Vera Hotsauce – Hot n Saucy
— Violent Vickie – Division
— Vritra – Sonar
— Watertank – Silent Running
— William Tyler – New Vanitas EP
— Wings of Destiny – Ballads
— Witche’s Brew – Chronicles Of Electric Sorcery
— Wonho (formerly of Monsta X) – Part. 1 Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me
— Yelle – L’Ère du Verseau
— Yo La Tengo – Electr-o-pura (25th Anniversary Reissue)
— Young Knives – Barbarians
— Zakk Sabbath – Vertigo