Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: As we get into the fall and after a tumultuous year, have you cut the cord yet and moved to streaming entirely?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2020:

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix)

A.P. Bio Season Three Premiere (Peacock)

Buried In The Backyard (Oxygen)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before The Pop Series Premiere (TLC)

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix)

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition Season Finale (WEtv)

Raised By Wolves Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Release Series Premiere (Topic)

The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski (Investigation Discovery)

The Sounds Series Premiere (Acorn TV)

To Tell The Truth Season Five Finale (ABC)

We Got This Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Young Wallender Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2020:

Away (Netflix)

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things (Netflix)

Love After Lockup Season Finale (WEtv)

The Boys Season Two Premiere (Amazon)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2020:

Delicious Miss Brown Season Premiere (Food)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2020:

Chopped: Beat Bobby Flay Season Finale (Food)

Delicious Miss Brown Season Three Premiere (Food)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH, 2020:

American Ninja Warriors Season Twelve Premiere (NBC)

Devil’s Road: The True Story Of Ed And Lorraine Warren (Travel)

Elinor Wonders Why (PBS Kids)

Life Below Zero Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation Series Premiere (NatGeo)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2020:

Frontline: Growing Up Poor In Trump’s America (PBS)

Greyzone Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2020:

Brother Vs. Brother Season Premiere (Discovery)

Cuties (Netflix)

48 Hours: Suspicion (CBS)

Get Organized With The Home Edit Series Premiere (Netflix)

Nova: Human Nature (PBS)

