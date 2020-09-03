Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to tonight’s grand finale of season one of Canada’s Drag Race!

Tonight, the three remaining queens record and perform new verses to RuPaul’s classic song, “U Wear It Well”, and by the end, one of them will be crowned Canada’s First Drag Superstar.

Will it be Priyanka, Rita Baga, or Scarlett BoBo?

Let’s find out! Canada’s Squirrelfriend Traci Melchor joins the panel as guest host.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details — in particular, tonight’s winner — are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s finale!

