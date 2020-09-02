the “Sam Raimi is in the Flintstones movie for some reason” day thread (Sept. 2)

The Flintstones (1994) stars John Goodman, was written by thirty-five(!!) people, and was directed by Brian Levant. It also inexplicably features a cameo by one of my favourite directors.

I have no idea WHY, but Sam Raimi (of the Evil Dead trilogy) is in four blurry frames of this thing. You’d never know, but this is COMPLETELY TRUE. I don’t think I could even invent something so tailor-made to my interests as “Sam Raimi is in the Flintstones 1994”.

In the film, he portrays Kyle MacLachlan’s CLIFF VANDERCAVE in a televised re-enactment of the events of the film. He is on the far left. He is utterly unidentifiable. He is also Sam Raimi. I can’t even begin to imagine how this happened, but it did.

It is my birthday! Yabba dabba doo!

