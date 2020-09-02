Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: What disrupts your normal reading routine? We’ve all had some novel (heh) disruptions to our routines this year. What’s made reading harder? Or easier?

(hat tip to Amateur Tennis Pro)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

9/9: justify your love (h/t to Jason P)

9/16: badges of honor

9/23: banned book week starts September 27

9/30: treat yourself

10/7: adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)

10/14: swap out books from high school required reading lists

10/21: trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

10/28: masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

