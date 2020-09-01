Musicals Thread (Suggested By a Song)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

This week’s question was suggested by Singin’ in the Rain, a movie that I watched for the first time last week. That’s right, the person who decided to create a Musicals Thread had somehow never seen one of the most famous movie musicals of all time! I can’t explain it, but I’ve seen it now, and when I was watching the opening credits I was amused by the fact that it said it was “suggested” by the song “Singin’ in the Rain”. Yes, I’m easily amused, but for some reason it was funny to me that they said “suggested” instead of something like “inspired”.

Anyway, this made me think about what other songs might be good “suggestions” for a musical. There are songs that already tell a story that would be pretty easy to turn into a musical if expanded on, but it doesn’t have to be a song like that. For example, my husband just jokingly said, “what about ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’?” and that’s kind of perfect and I love it. Yes, let’s make an entire musical based on “The Boys Are Back in Town”. Sure, why not? But I’d rather see what ideas you all come up with. So, what songs might be good inspiration for a musical? Basically, build a musical around a single song!

Also, don’t forget about the bonus CHALLENGE! Pick one new musical (new to you, at least) and listen to it (or watch it) before the next thread. Did you watch anything new since last time? I’ll create a subthread to discuss! I will, of course, be continuing my quest to consume new musicals before the next thread too (scheduled for 9/15). I want to try to listen to/watch as many new musicals as possible over the next few months, and I challenge you to join me!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...