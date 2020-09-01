Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (9/1)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, where we discuss the wonderful world of motion pictures. Come here to discuss new movies in theaters, old classics, or any thoughts you’ve had about the world of film!

Movie theaters are reopening, and theatrical releases are starting to trickle in. The new Bill & Ted film, David Copperfield, and the long awaited New Mutants are among the first wave of films to finally hit theaters. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is arriving in theaters this weekend.



Many of us will likely remain at home for the time being. Others, though, are eager to try to get some resemblance of a normal routine back.

Quarantine, though, was a heady time for people who have no place to go and plenty of time to take advantage of all the streaming services at our fingertips.

So denied of Wonder Woman or Black Widow, a lot of us had to get our super powered heroine fix with Charlize Theron in Old Guard.

Some movies just went out of the theater and straight to streaming. That’s how I imagine many families watched Trolls: World Tour and Scoob! It’s also how I finally got to watch Hamilton. Catching the original cast on Disney+ was a hell of treat. It was fun to follow along here on The Avocado.

Similarly, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods was supposed to have a limited theatrical release, in accordance with Netflix’s model for its prestige titles like The Irishman. But theaters weren’t open, so the film went direct to streaming.



It’s a landscape that was new… but also familiar. Theaters had been so dominated by blockbusters in recent years that it was crowding out a lot of smaller genres. I imagine Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga would have once upon a time been a modest hit for Will Ferrell back in the day. But it doesn’t tick off all the check marks for a theatrical release and went onto Netflix.



I imagine it did pretty good. Who can tell, really? Netflix doesn’t release their streaming numbers so who knows. We’re in a crazy new world where things are measured but intangibles like “buzz.” Yet… the variety is appreciated. For the first time in a while people were talking about a Will Ferrell comedy again.



So today’s bonus prompt: what was your favorite movie not shown theatrically but only available on streaming?

Note: it doesn’t necessarily have to be 2020 streaming movie.

Also, bonus bonus prompt: has anyone gone out to see a movie in theaters since they reopened?

Next week: Charles Dickens adaptations

