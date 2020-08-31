Albums By The Year: 1998

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

This week, we’re taking it back to 1998. What are your favorite albums from this year? What else can you tell us about ’98? Lists below, and if you want you can even tell us why.

1998 Fugazi – End Hits

Spoon – A Series Of Sneaks

Outkast – Aquemini

Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

Joni Mitchell – Taming The Tiger

Refused – The Shape Of Punk To Come

Local H – Pack Up The Cats

At The Drive-In – In/Casino/Out

Botch – American Nervoso

Big Pun – Capital Punishment

The Appleseed Cast – The End Of The Ring Wars

Pearl Jam – Yield

Mineral – EndSerenading

Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty

Garbage – Version 2.0

Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap

Samiam – You Are Freaking Me Out

Tori Amos – From The Choirgirl Hotel

The Offspring – Americana [collapse]

