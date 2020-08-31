Albums By The Year: 1998

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
This week, we’re taking it back to 1998. What are your favorite albums from this year? What else can you tell us about ’98? Lists below, and if you want you can even tell us why.
Fugazi – End Hits
Spoon – A Series Of Sneaks
Outkast – Aquemini
Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill
Joni Mitchell – Taming The Tiger
Refused – The Shape Of Punk To Come
Local H – Pack Up The Cats
At The Drive-In – In/Casino/Out
Botch – American Nervoso
Big Pun – Capital Punishment
The Appleseed Cast – The End Of The Ring Wars
Pearl Jam – Yield
Mineral – EndSerenading
Beastie Boys – Hello Nasty
Garbage – Version 2.0
Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea
Belle & Sebastian – The Boy With The Arab Strap
Samiam – You Are Freaking Me Out
Tori Amos – From The Choirgirl Hotel
The Offspring – Americana