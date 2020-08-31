30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 31: Epilogue

With the conclusion of our 30 Days of Anime Challenge yesterday, we’re getting ready to move onto the next phase. We’ve had a lot of fun running the last couple of these with the comic book challenge, Disney, films, and now this anime one. Next month’s challenge is already loaded with all thirty days scheduled so it should go off without a hitch. I’m really excited for this next one and hope that we’ll see a lot of you there.

That means it’s time to start working on October!

The plan that we’ve got for the next few months, after which we’ll appraise whether to keep going with new challenges, is set like this:

September – 30 Day Book Challenge

October – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November – 30 Day TV Challenge

December – 30 Day Videogame Challenge

I hope that during the anime challenge folks found some new films or movies to check out and that we all had a good time with it!

Thank you for your participation in past and future challenges and we’re always interested in your ideas as well!

Bonus Question: What’s your favorite epilogue/teaser?

