What’s your big meal of the day? Sunday Food Thread 8/30

Common knowledge says breakfast is an important meal but is it your biggest meal of the day? We’ve also heard it’s not a good idea to eat a lot later in the evening. I do love a nice big breakfast but rarely do I indulge in that big meal first thing. The evening meal (supper, dinner, whatever you call it) tends to be the biggest meal of the day for me. It just kind of ends up that’s when we’ll sit together and eat so making it the big meal seems to make sense as it also carries a social/familial aspect and why not spend some quality time together?

If I do end up eating a bigger breakfast, or lunch especially, I am very prone to a nap. Siestas make a lot of sense to me.

