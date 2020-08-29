30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 29: Your Favorite Anime Memorabilia

If there’s one thing that anime fans do is that the majority consume a lot of things that come from their favorite shows. Sometimes it may be the source material manga or book, other times posters, soundtracks, figures, pins, keychains, or all of the above.

I, admittedly, fall out of this a long time ago because I’ve been into anime since the mid-1980s and there’s only so much room and I think your collecting tastes change as you get older. Watching my daughter, who consumes all things Madoka Magica, buy up lots of beautiful figures and keychains makes me an incredibly happy father.

But one of the things that I do have and have had out in every media room I’ve had for the past twenty years is this Nausicaa poster in a beautiful green steel frame. I had picked it up during a trip into Boston in the 90s and found it in a poster shop buried deep in a pile of things and simply fell in love.

What’s your favorite memorabilia?

