RIP Chadwick Boseman

Tonight, August 28th 2020, at approximately 10pm EDT, we learned of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Boseman was best known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther and several other Marvel comic book movies. He also portrayed real-life heroes like Jackie Robinson (42) and Thurgood Marshall (Marshall). His most recent role was as Norman Earl “Stormin’ Norm” Holloway in the Spike Lee film Da 5 Bloods.

Please share your memories of Mr. Boseman in this space as we mourn his death and celebrate his life.

