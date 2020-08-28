Name three songs (or albums) that have something in common. Replies are for guessing the link between the three.

The commonality can be anything: a shared lyric, the year of release, a featured musician, the producer or record label, or even some common feature in the album art.

Example #1:

Cat Power – “Good Woman”

Bad Religion – “American Jesus”

Neil Young – “Peace & Love”

Answer: All three feature Eddie Vedder on backing vocals.

Example #2:

Rod Stewart – “Maggie May”

Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive”

Vanilla Ice – “Ice Ice Baby”

Answer: All three are #1 singles that were originally released as B-sides.

For more examples (and possible inspiration) here’s a link to some previous games:

Game of Three (My Three Songs)

(There are also a few unsolved ones remaining in those older threads, if anyone feels like taking a shot at them.)

Don’t worry about coming up with ideas that might be too easy or too difficult – all levels of difficulty are encouraged to make this fun for as many people as possible. But keep in mind that the common link should be something interesting or clever (i.e. not they all feature drums, bass and guitar). Feel free to include hints as well.

Have fun posting and guessing!

