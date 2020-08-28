Comic Book Chat – Remembering Jack Kirby

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Remembering the King

August 28th is Jack “The King” Kirby’s birthday.

Today we remember the legend and pay tribute to his contributions to both DC and Marvel Comics.

What does Mr. Kirby mean to you?

Tell us your favorite comic book drawn or written by good ol’ Jack.

Feel free to share your favorite art pieces and comic panels by him in the comment section below.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

