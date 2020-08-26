Comic Book Chat – First Appearance Faves and Fails

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s discussion – First Appearance Faves and Fails

When new characters are introduced in comic books, there are two ways they will go over – they will catch fire and become popular or go over like a lead balloon and recede into obscurity quickly.

Tell us the characters that you loved since day one and the ones that you wish could have made an impact and stuck around.

BONUS QUESTION – Tell us which first appearances you have in your comic book collection.

PS – Thats not my Teen Titans featured above ….I got the picture from an EBAY listing.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and be sure to take a look at the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

