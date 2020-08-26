30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 26: Best Opening Sequences

The 26th day of the challenge is to pick out your favorite opening sequence/song and just go with it. If there’s a category that I can’t really narrow down to just one, this is definitely going to be it because there’s so much good stuff out there. So let’s break it down by category a bit, and I’m sure people will add their own as well since I don’t want to go overly crazy with them. But there are ones that I do want to highlight as favorites that definitely deserve recognition in my mind.
Best OVA Opening: Video Girl Ai
Best Fantasy Opening: Record Of Lodoss War
Best Gainax Opening: Wings Of Honneamise
Best Shoujo TV Series Opening: Revolutionary Girl Utena