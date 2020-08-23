WW130: The Avocado Ends with You (Day 1)

The last thing you remember before waking up is a sharp pain in your body and staring up at the sun from the side walk as you bled out. You move your hands quickly to the spot where the pain was, but not even a dull ache remains. You look up from your body and see maybe twenty other people around you who look as dazed and confused as you feel. A quick glance around tells you this is probably a private area of an expensive bar you’ve never been to. The event space is dark and sleek and electric and… and must have been expensive to rent out for whatever this is. None of your fellow attendees seem to be in agreement for the dress code. Most of them are going through the same confused thought process you’re experiencing right now. However, the person next to you appears to be very calm, even a little annoyed…

You’re about to ask them what is going on when a woman with black hair wearing a black sweater, dark jeans with more zippers than makes sense to have, and black headphones around her neck taps on the microphone at the front of the stage.

“Welcome to The Avocado Underground. I’m your Game Master, JamMoritarty. But you can call me Jam. If you’re here, it means you died before your time somewhere on The Avocado.”

Shocked breaths and quiet murmurs bubble up around you.

“Nuh-ah-ah! Before you start to panic, you gotta see that this isn’t all bad news! If you made it here, it also means you possess a unique ability to harness your ideas and influence The Avocado around you. Not everyone who dies gets this opportunity, ya know! All you have to do is compete in the Reapers’ Game and make it to Day 7 for a second chance at life. Every day we will give you a mission and a time limit… like so.”

Your right palm suddenly feels likes it has been dragged down the coarse end of the box grater. Around you, you can hear cries of pain and alarm as everyone looks toward their hands where the same countdown timer glows from their skin:

https://www.timeanddate.com/countdown/generic?iso=20200824T22&p0=197&msg=WW130%3A+Twilight+1&font=cursive&csz=1

This is a timer which will count down time until Twilight.

“Only one player needs to complete the mission per day for everyone to pass. Everyone will be notified if the day’s mission is complete through an announcement, but the identity of the player and the prize will remain undisclosed. Some quests will be easier than others. Like today’s will be… kind of easy. I hope. It’d be no fun if you all died on the first day. I want you to hunt one of these down and Erase it for me.”

“This is a Pig Noise. Very auspicious if you run in to one, and they’re so docile too. To erase it, you’ll want to use your Psychs. Psychs are manifestations of your will and creativity. All you gotta do is flex your fingers a bit, make a few keystroke motions, press down on these little pins here and focus to…”

A column flames burst out in the middle of the crowd.

“Oh! Looks like this isn’t the first rodeo for some of you. How fun! One of my Reapers tells me we have some former Players from our Shibuya location joining us! Then I should probably tell you the rules in the Avocado Underground are a little different—people can go around posting solo here without needing a Sync partner to approve their comment. Isn’t that nice? ”

Whispers pass through the crowd as everyone tries to identify the veteran Players from the Shibuya Underground. Before you can move around to ask who the veterans are, the woman on the stage claps her hands together gleefully. Animals with limbs made of a dark glowing energy morph out from the ground.

“Oh, also… try not to get killed. Unlike the Pig Noise, these little froggy fuckers are sharp!”

A foot-tall frog jumps onto the face of someone by the stage. The dark energy that makes up its sharp, warped legs crackles fiercely, the sound mixing with the Player’s scream. As the frog springs off the person’s face, their body glows and disintegrates. With that, you turn and run for the exit.

“Your clue to find the Pig Noise is ‘I can’t dream of electric sheep.’ Good luck and try not to get Erased too fast!”

This is an erase the Pig Noise mission mini-game within the standard game of Werewolf. When you find the comment in an old thread which displays the Pig Noise and reply with “ERASED” in all caps, the mission will be complete. First person to do so wins a prize.

Players Players: Sister Jude MSD raven and rose dw hoho Dramus Side Character emmelemm Mr.OwnGrampa snugglewumps Inndy April sic humor Nuka Donalbain Grumproro Forget_it_jake Louie Dicentra Art Cop Narrowstrife Pliny Nate Duct Tape Backups: malthusc Goat [collapse]

Roles Player Faction: 14 Players (Vanilla Town)

1 Neku Sakuraba (Role Cop)

1 Shiki Misaki (Doctor)

1 Rhyme Bito (Bodyguard)

1 “Beat” Daisukenojo Bito (3-shot Vigilante) Reaper Faction: 1 Conductor / Megumi Kitaniji (Wolf Roleblocker)

4 Harrier Reapers (Vanilla Wolves) Rogue Faction: 1 Rogue Reaper/ Sho Minamimoto (Serial Killer) Each Faction’s Win Conditions: The Player Faction (Town) wins if no Reapers (meaning Wolves or SK) are left standing at the end of Day 7.

The Rogue (SK) wins if they are the last scum standing in a group of otherwise townies at the end of Day 7, the Rogue win will take priority over a Reaper win if the Rogue manages to complete their secret mission.

The Reaper Faction (Wolf) wins if…

(Type 1) a single player from the Reaper Faction survives to the end of Day 7 & the Rogue is either dead or cannot complete their mission.

(Type 2) the Reaper Faction makes up at least half of the player population before Day 7 & the SK is either dead or cannot complete their mission. If certain hidden conditions are met by specific players by the end of Day 7, the special event gameplay “Another New Day” will be triggered. Night actions are carried out in the order of the player roles listed above. [collapse]

Rules Rules: RP is optional, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, please notify me in your QT! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission. Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. Emotional appeals are discouraged as arguments since we don’t want to guilt people for their votes. All day kill ties will result in the RNG death of one of the tied players. A maximum of 7 Days will pass in game time unless certain conditions are met by the end of Day 7. A new mission will be issued at the start of each day with a rotating mystery prize up for grabs. Only the first player to complete the mission will receive the prize. The thread will be notified when a mission is completed, but the prize and player will not be named. [collapse]

Twilight is on Monday at 10PM PST. With 24 players in the game, 13 votes will trigger an early Twilight.



My tag is @JamMoritarty:disqus if you can’t reach me via QT. If that doesn’t work, @lutair:disqus will be able to get my attention IRL. 🙂

