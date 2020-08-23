The Owl House Day Thread

This show premiered just this year and I’m already a fan. The Owl House follows a human girl name Luz who stumbles another dimension where magic exists. There she befriends a witch/criminal name Eda and the so-called king of demons named “King”.

The show is very kinda like Gravity Falls (which coincidentally has Alex Hirsch in the main voice cast) and it’s very good. The Owl House is also notable for being the first Disney series to have a main LGBTQ character.

And this is me after I watch what happened on last night’s episode:

