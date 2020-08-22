We Are Number One (But it’s Werewolf) Day 5-6: VILLAIN NUMBER ONE!

Dramus has been eliminated. Dramus was Vanilla Town.

Rules and Roles:

This game is designed for newcomers, with simpler rules, and with priority given to people who haven’t played before or haven’t played in a long time.

In this game, there will be:

7 Creepy Rubber Puppet-Men – Vanilla Town, no special powers.

1 Energetic Pink-Haired Young Girl – Detective, Investigates a player each night phase to determine their alignment.

4 Strong-Chinned Supervillains – Vanilla Wolves, share a private chat room to scheme against the town.

The game is divided into Day and Night phases. During the Day, all players will meet in a designated thread which I will post here in the Avocado. By the end of the day, decide on a player (or none) to string up in the town square. During the night, wolves will secretly meet in another thread to determine a player to kill, and the cop will submit a name in their own private chat thread to investigate.

Town’s goal is to eliminate the wolves. The Wolves’ goal is to eliminate town. With 12 players, and 2 deaths per day, this game should not go longer than six Day/Night cycles. You should expect to post at least half a dozen comments in each day thread; it’s only fun if everyone participates.

PLAYERS

Dramus18 Lord Stoneheart Pliny Pliny Frescobaldi Overcat Side Character Mayor Milford Meanswell Smallestcutepotato Dave Killsock Narrowstrife Dicentra The Hayes Code Hoho Undead Possum Captain Video

Backups

Side Character Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa Spooky, killer of men forget_it_jake Wasp

Twilight will be at 10 EST on Saturday night. At twilight the player with the highest number of votes will be eliminated. On a tie, a randomly-chosen player from the entire group will be eliminated. Day 6 will be held in the same thread.

