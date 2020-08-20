The Weekly Music Thread Embraces the Concept

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This Week’s Discussion Prompt: Concept Albums

For many the words “concept album” are synonymous with “progressive rock”, but over the years there have been any number of albums across a wide range of genres by a vast array of artists that could be considered conceptual. What are some of your favorites?

Janelle Monae didn’t just make a concept album: Monae made an entire series of albums chronicling the story of a messianic android. Known as the Metropolis concept series, it features themes of love, identity, and self-realization, and dabbles in any number of genres, including but not limited to: funk, gospel, jazz, new wave, pop, psychedelia, rap, R&B, reggae, rock, soul and synthpop.

And while 2018’s Dirty Computer was the first album by Monae that is not part of the Metropolis narrative, the album is still conceptual in nature. The 46-minute film which accompanies the album makes this even more apparent, and is well worth checking out for anyone in love with Monae and her music.

An official upload is on YouTube, right now, for free. What are you waiting for?

And for additional inspiration, there’s a great (and sadly, long dormant) series of articles about concept albums right here at The Avocado: What’s The Concept?!, written by our old friend Mindymoo.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

