Today was supposed to be the day of the 42nd annual Provincetown Carnival LGBTQ+ Carnival Parade. However, earlier this Spring, this year’s Carnival celebrations were cancelled.

Some pictures I’ve taken at a few previous Carnival Parades

… But all is not lost! This year the festivities and the parade are going virtual! This Saturday night, August 22nd, at around 7PM the fun begins!

The link goes live at 7PM(eastern) on Saturday!

Carnival Provincetown Business Guilds Website

Have fun posting!

