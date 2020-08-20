DNC Night 4: [Insert “Joe” pun here]

Here we are, approaching the beginning of the end. (That milestone I’ll put at the end of the Republican convention a week from today, but we’re getting close)

Tonight we’re going to hear from some of Biden’s former rivals for the Democratic nomination including Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg and Andrew Yang. But if this night is going to rival yesterday, I’m looking forward to seeing the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and one of the short-listers for the Vice Presidential slot, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Then finally we’ll come to Scranton Joe. His Republican counterpart is going to speak near Biden’s childhood home, and I’m certain his speech will involve swipes at Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, maybe women in general. Biden’s speech will, one hopes, offer a stark contrast to Donald Trump.

Here I was going to use the clip of Obama awarding Joe Biden the Medal of Freedom, but NOOOO, the DNC had to step all over my toes. (Though it reminded me that of the people awarded the Medal of Freedom with distinction by the last 4 presidents, Biden was certainly the most deserving) So apropos of not much except racism bad, I’ll just leave this video of Biden going off on Apartheid.

