Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Episode 8 Discussion Thread

Tonight’s thread is dedicated to the memory of Zavion Davenport (Chi Chi DeVayne), who passed away earlier today. Chi Chi had been battling scleroderma over the past few years and was a true light; one of the most congenial queens to ever walk through those workroom doors, and a genuinely kind person.

Chi Chi gave us many great moments during her time on season 8 and All Stars 3, including her iconic lipsync to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls.

Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts.

In tonight’s episode, the remaining five queens make over queer newcomers to Canada into members of their own drag families. Amanda Bruegel joins the panel as guest host.

