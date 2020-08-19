Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: epistolary novels. Talk about any book entirely made up from or utilizing letters. Diary entries, periodical snippets, or any other documents that are featured prominently also count.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

8/26: literary Achilles heel (h/t Pastyjournalist)

9/2: what disrupts your normal reading routine (h/t Amateur Tennis Pro)

9/9: justify your love (h/t to Jason P)

9/16: badges of honor

9/23: banned book week starts September 27

9/30: treat yourself

10/7: (TBD)

10/14: (TBD)

10/21: trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

10/28: masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...