Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 8

Group 6 Results
|54.17%
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Final Battle
|50.00%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Struggle to Survive
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Kinokoi Wa Kaido
|50.00%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Release of the Far West Ocean
|45.83%
|Mega Man Battle Network 5
|You’re Not Alone!
|41.67%
|Shadow Hearts Covenant
|The 3 Karma
|41.67%
|Mega Man Battle Network 5
|Scientific Forefront (SciLab Theme)
|41.67%
|Mario Kart: Super Circuit
|Sky Garden
|41.67%
|Remember 11: The Age of Infinity
|All or None
|37.50%
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Home Town
|37.50%
|Technicbeat
|Thunder Ceptor (Techno Remix)
|37.50%
|Fable
|Oakvale
|37.50%
|Silent Hill 3
|Rain of Brass Petals
|33.33%
|Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
|Russian Roulette
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
|Departure
|33.33%
|Technictix
|Visited Alone
|29.17%
|Sonic Battle
|Central City
|29.17%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Covenant Dance
|29.17%
|World of Warcraft
|Thunder Bluff
|29.17%
|Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal
|Bhaalspawn Battle
|25.00%
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|My Comrade
|25.00%
|Shadow Hearts
|Brain Hopper
|25.00%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Guardando nel buio
|25.00%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Chocobo
|25.00%
|Pikmin
|Title
|25.00%
|Neverwinter Nights
|Main Theme
|20.83%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Freedom to Decide
|16.67%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Darth Traya
|16.67%
|Jak 3
|Monk Glider
|16.67%
|Runescape
|Expanse
|16.67%
|Illbleed
|The Park
|8.33%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|The Legend Of Mata Nui
It wouldn’t be a song tournament without at least a few groups dominated by JRPGs, though Paper Mario and Mega Man Battle Network are here to give us some intra-genre diversity.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific