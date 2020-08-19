Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 8

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Spoiler 54.17% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Final Battle 50.00% Tales of Symphonia Struggle to Survive 50.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Kinokoi Wa Kaido 50.00% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Release of the Far West Ocean 45.83% Mega Man Battle Network 5 You’re Not Alone! 41.67% Shadow Hearts Covenant The 3 Karma 41.67% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Scientific Forefront (SciLab Theme) 41.67% Mario Kart: Super Circuit Sky Garden 41.67% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity All or None 37.50% Mega Man Battle Network Home Town 37.50% Technicbeat Thunder Ceptor (Techno Remix) 37.50% Fable Oakvale 37.50% Silent Hill 3 Rain of Brass Petals 33.33% Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Russian Roulette 33.33% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Departure 33.33% Technictix Visited Alone 29.17% Sonic Battle Central City 29.17% Halo: Combat Evolved Covenant Dance 29.17% World of Warcraft Thunder Bluff 29.17% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Bhaalspawn Battle 25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness My Comrade 25.00% Shadow Hearts Brain Hopper 25.00% Kingdom Hearts Guardando nel buio 25.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Chocobo 25.00% Pikmin Title 25.00% Neverwinter Nights Main Theme 20.83% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Freedom to Decide 16.67% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Traya 16.67% Jak 3 Monk Glider 16.67% Runescape Expanse 16.67% Illbleed The Park 8.33% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Legend Of Mata Nui It wouldn’t be a song tournament without at least a few groups dominated by JRPGs, though Paper Mario and Mega Man Battle Network are here to give us some intra-genre diversity. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific

