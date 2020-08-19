Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 8

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 6 Results

54.17% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Final Battle
50.00% Tales of Symphonia Struggle to Survive
50.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Kinokoi Wa Kaido
50.00% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Release of the Far West Ocean
45.83% Mega Man Battle Network 5 You’re Not Alone!
41.67% Shadow Hearts Covenant The 3 Karma
41.67% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Scientific Forefront (SciLab Theme)
41.67% Mario Kart: Super Circuit Sky Garden
41.67% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity All or None
37.50% Mega Man Battle Network Home Town
37.50% Technicbeat Thunder Ceptor (Techno Remix)
37.50% Fable Oakvale
37.50% Silent Hill 3 Rain of Brass Petals
33.33% Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Russian Roulette
33.33% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Departure
33.33% Technictix Visited Alone
29.17% Sonic Battle Central City
29.17% Halo: Combat Evolved Covenant Dance
29.17% World of Warcraft Thunder Bluff
29.17% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal Bhaalspawn Battle
25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness My Comrade
25.00% Shadow Hearts Brain Hopper
25.00% Kingdom Hearts Guardando nel buio
25.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Chocobo
25.00% Pikmin Title
25.00% Neverwinter Nights Main Theme
20.83% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Freedom to Decide
16.67% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Traya
16.67% Jak 3 Monk Glider
16.67% Runescape Expanse
16.67% Illbleed The Park
8.33% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game The Legend Of Mata Nui

It wouldn’t be a song tournament without at least a few groups dominated by JRPGs, though Paper Mario and Mega Man Battle Network are here to give us some intra-genre diversity.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 321. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.2 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every nominee here

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific