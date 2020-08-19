AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Carnival of Shadows, Episode 11

Zelda Felbinder

We met up with the Carnival in Lathleer to make our reports. The next week or so was fairly uneventful, though Tinka did make herself a new pet–a small mechanical frog she called “Michigan” that did a song and dance routine when you wound it up. Before long we were on the road to Fairhaven, the capital of Aundair. The Carnival was setting up for short stay there, and we were tasked with escorting a special guest performer for the opening show. The famous demonologist Zelda Felbinder was going to astound the audience with her control over some fearsome creatures from the Demon Wastes. But she needed an escort from her home in the Little Cyre district of the city to the carnival grounds.

But we had some time to explore Fairhaven beforehand. I stocked up on a few healing potions at the Chalice Center market. I also happened to see a broadsheet with a story of some unrest in Little Cyre lately. Apparently there had been some kind of attacks in the district recently, and Zelda Felbinder’s name had been connected to them somehow. The paper seemed a little biased against her, though.

Some of the others went hat shopping. Wind bought a hat that created it’s own edible fruit every day. Tinka bought a tiny top hat for her new frog, and Clo bought herself a green feathered hat. Shill found a magical novelty store where they bought a couple of items of dubious usefulness–a horn that only one person could hear, and some kind of dust that condensed a rather large amount water into a single, solid bead.

We also spent some time among the docks by the river. Tinka found a dockside Warforged bar by the river where she could get “serviced” by someone called “the Grease Monkey.” I believe it was a new experience for her. Clo and Wind wanted to find a place to work out and spar, and a burly dockworker directed them to Lou’s Boxing, Wrestling, and Spear-Fishing gym. At Lou’s, she went a few rounds with another shifter called “The Bear.” They were pretty evenly matched. When the fight was over, Clo had made a new friend. The Bear passed along some more rumors about the attacks in Little Cyre, saying that something had eaten off someone’s face there–and hinting that Felbinder’s demons were involved.

After that it was about time to find Felbinder and bring her to the show. We made our way to address in Little Cyre, only to find angry mob outside gathered outside Felbinder’s house. We pushed ourselves through the crowd and confronted their leaders, a woman in Cyran armor and another who looked like a wizard of some kind. The mob wanted Felbinder’s head. Clo tried to scare them off, but they weren’t backing down. Luckily Shirley managed to talk them into at least letting us inside the house to talk to Felbinder before things got too carried away.

We knocked on the door, and were quickly let in by a small red demon creature, apparently well trained. It led us upstairs to talk to Felbinder. She was certain that there was no way the attacks happening around town were the fault of her pets. Her security measures were top-notch. Still, we had to get her and a couple of her “pets” out of the house, preferably without any of the townsfolk outside being hurt.

It took some time, but we came up with a plan. The Shill transformed to look like Zelda Felbinder, then put an illusory duplicate of themselves in the street. The duplicate got the crowd’s attention, then bolted down an alley. Most of the mob gave chase, with the Cyran knight leading way. Once they were all gathered at the mouth of the alley, I cast Hypnotic Pattern to keep the bulk of the crowd under control. Meanwhile, Clo picked up Felbinder and used her magic boots to jump out of the window, clear across the road onto the rooftops on the other side. The rest of us made a dash for it out the door, with Felbinder’s pets. One of them looked like a large demon ape, and the other was a demonic centaur. The wizard hadn’t been fooled by Shill’s duplicate, and had to jump out of the way of the stampeding demons. Annabelle hit her with a Slow spell, which kept her off balance enough that we were able to escape with little trouble.

We made it back in time for the show, though there was still something on the loose in Little Cyre, attacking people, even it wasn’t Felbinder’s pets. That was a problem for another time though–now it was show time! We were all in the big top with Zelda for the show. She came riding in on the centaur-like demon, while the gorilla looking thing rolled around the ring on a ball and three small red demons did other tricks. Everything seemed to be going well (aside from Zelda taking a spill when she tried to jump down–I swear I saw Annabelle smirking at that, like she knew it was coming). But suddenly Zelda just feinted–which means she lost control over the demons.

It’s a good thing we were there, or things could have been a lot worse. At first people thought it was all part of the show, but when the centaur-demon blasted lightning into the crowd (and me), they got the idea and started to run. Annabelle summoned a pixie, which managed to distract and pacify the gorilla-demon somewhat. Meanwhile the rest of us focused on the centaur-like one. The three smaller demons didn’t seem to be under the same sort of control as the bigger ones, and didn’t attack us. They were more concerned with protecting Felbinder at first, but Clo was able to inspire them into helping us out more actively. One of them managed to incapacitate the centaur-beast with a spell that made it fall over laughing. That allowed us to surround the thing and kill it quickly. The gorilla-looking one started to run off with Annabelle’s pixie. Clo tried to tackle it but it was too strong. Clo and I tried to chase it down, while the rest of the group tried to wake up Felbinder with no luck. The gorilla-thing was too fast for us though, and eventually it turned itself invisible and we lost it…

