The Tuesday PT Thread Remembers The 19th Amendment

Hello, and welcome to Tuesday Politicados! I hope you all are doing well, under the circumstances. Remember to take time for yourself, and your family, and call your folks (as long as they’re not emotionally toxic wastelands, in which case fuck em).

Anyway, I had planned to do a different topic, but I realized that Tuesday is the 80th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. Or at least, it did in theory.

There are many stories of the twists and turns that led to its final passage. One that particularly sticks out is this story of the final vote to ratify in Tennessee coming down to a mom asking her son to pass the amendment.

https://www.npr.org/2020/08/17/902345079/the-nudge-and-tie-breaker-that-took-womens-suffrage-from-nay-to-yea

Febb Burn, shown here being a boss

As Michelle Obama recently pointed out, in her oft imitated (by some people), but never duplicated style, the role of women of color is often overlooked, but is a crucial cog in the engine of change that eventually led to the 19th Amendment ratification, but also has a throughline to the Civil Rights Act and was the basis for many other minority gains along the line.

https://theglowup.theroot.com/on-the-19th-amendments-centennial-michelle-obama-urges-1844748010

Nannie Helen Burroughs, and others, shown here being a boss

As usual, the politics surrounding the ratification and subsequent passage of the 19th Amendment implicated various bigotries in the form of misogyny and racism, not to mention classism. Truly we can hardly see a better illustration of the manipulation of the people into opposing camps than the political horsetrading that led up to its ratification. And with “Suburban Housewives” a demographic still, we live with it today.

Yet it remains that we did in fact pass this amendment. And it rightfully is seen as stepping stone to greater equality in the United States. Thankfully, we also have a fuller picture of what it means to be a “woman”. Oh and WAP is a direct result of the 19th Amendment. Wait, am I losing the crowd here?

What I mean to say is please if you are a Yankeycado, and you’re able to, order your mail-ins soon because this is clearly an election under attack. So many people fought so hard for the non-gentry, the average person so called. It would be a shame to cede the power we scraped out because we were not interested in maintaining it.

Take care everyone and keep heart. We’ll overcome. One day.

Don’t step on the flowers. Smoke em if you got em.

