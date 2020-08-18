Creative Endeavors Fiddles While Rome Burns

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Fiddler Crabs! These little crabs are distinctive thanks to their one, relatively, giant claw. One can can find their holes on just about any shoreline usually in the thousands if not millions. They don’t actually fiddle of course, but the sound they make when they scurry across the sand is beautiful on its own.









































Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

