Wes Craven‘s birthday was on August 2nd.

The film director and Master of Horror would have celebrated his 81st birthday.

Let us remember him and his contributions to film and the horror genre today.

Tell us your favorite Wes Craven movie or movies in the comment section below.

I recently rewatched John Carpenter Presents Body Bags and he has a delightful cameo in this telefilm anthology.

Have a great Friday and have a splendid weekend!

