Summer Games Done Quick 2020

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is back, raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EDT and subject to change):

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2x all goals and golds run by ThePackle at 6:56 PM on Sunday, August 16th
  • Donkey Kong Country 2 warpless run by Tonkotsu at 9:12 AM on Tuesday, August 18th
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 any % run by Froob at 3:53 PM Thursday, August 20th
  • Baba Is You true ending run by Punchy at 8:41 AM on Friday, August 21st
  • Super Mario Odyssey world peace run by Dangers at 4:24 PM on Saturday, August 22nd

Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!