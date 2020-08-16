Summer Games Done Quick 2020

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is back, raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.
You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:
Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EDT and subject to change):
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2x all goals and golds run by ThePackle at 6:56 PM on Sunday, August 16th
- Donkey Kong Country 2 warpless run by Tonkotsu at 9:12 AM on Tuesday, August 18th
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 any % run by Froob at 3:53 PM Thursday, August 20th
- Baba Is You true ending run by Punchy at 8:41 AM on Friday, August 21st
- Super Mario Odyssey world peace run by Dangers at 4:24 PM on Saturday, August 22nd
Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!