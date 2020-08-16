30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 16: Your Favorite Action Sequence

With the thousands and thousands of hours that I’ve watched anime, this is one that has some real standout moments that stick over the years. Some are action sequences that are small and personal, such as fight sequences between characters in Ranma 1/2 or that first time we saw Ryouga in Ranma 1/2 use his umbrella. Then you have bigger things like Rurouni Kenshin with both the TV and OVAs that just went into some beautiful territory.

And then you have the big sprawling battles, the one-on-one ship action sequences, and so forth. So we’ll break this into a couple of categories for people to run with.

The first is the one-on-one person versus person approach like in Ranma 1/2.

The second is where you get something along the dogfight route such as the Evangelion fights.

And lastly, we’ll go with the big epic action sequences, which is where my favorite comes in, with the final fight of Gurren Lagann.

