Job Rants Thread – 8/14/2020 – Working From Home XXI: Treading Water

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Not a lot to say, week, on my end. Still gratefully employed, if not still great-fully annoyed by our process. and those above us seeking to complicate out lives by revising it again and again without giving us a chance to get used to it. But yeah, the header says it all, really. Doing what you got to do in a time where there’s really no alternative, anyway. Not necessarily losing, but certainly by no means getting anywhere close to winning, either. Anyone else feeling like that?

Can you tell I spend way too much time on the Politics Thread?

Anyway, this isn’t about my miseries; it’s about yours! So, lay them bad boys down, and let it all out; the waitress is coming by with the drink specials.

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. Next week’s topic: Yes, That Is Coming From You: Dealing With Nose-Blindness Under Isolation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...