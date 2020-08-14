Friday New Music 8/14

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s definitely new music out there, there’s proof of it below, but, I’ve got nothing.

Here’s a pretty complete list from Consequence of Sound, tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, etc – enjoy!:

— 0171 – Change Nothing EP

— 03 Greedo – Load It Up Vol. 1

— 666 – 666

— 8KIDS – Live In Leipzig 2019 EP

— Ada Morghe – Box

— All We Are – Providence

— AMAARA – Heartspeak

— ARA – The Desert EP

— Arlo McKinley – Die Midwestern

— Arre! Arre! – Heavy Breathing EP

— Bambibrains – Not Everyone’s Cup of Tea EP

— Bear Mace – Charred Field of Slaughter

— Beautiful Dudes – Nite Songs

— Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings

— Bill Frisell – Valentine

— Black Marble – I Must Be Living Twice EP

— Black Noi$e – Oblivion

— Black Tractor – The Wonders of the Invisible World

— Bloxx – Lie Out Loud

— Boldy James – The Versace Tapes

— Bruce Hornsby – Non-Secure Connection

— BT – The Lost Art of Longing

— Bull Elephant – Created From Death

— Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

— Busty and the Bass – Eddie

— Cancer – Opioid

— Casey MQ – babycasey

— Caylee Hammack – If It Wasn’t For You

— Chastain – For Those Who Dare: 30th Anniversary Edition

— Cindygod (feat. members of Gauntlet Hair) – EP2

— Coi Leray – Now or Never EP

— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmo’s Factory (50th Anniversary Reissue)

— Dan Rosenboom – Points of an Infinite Line EP

— Dana Gavanski – Wind Songs EP

— Danger Incorporated – Hackers of the World Unite

— Dave East – Karma 3

— David Bowie – Something in the Air (Live Paris 99)

— David Newton – A Gateway to a Lifetime of Disappointment

— Deathcave – Smoking Mountain

— Densa – Frou Frou EP

— Drew Holcomb – Kitchen Covers: The Collection

— Drug Couple – Choose Your Own Apocalypse EP

— Dylan Cartlidge – Yellow Brick Road EP

— eleven7four – What’s The 1174? (Side 1)

— Elis Noa – What Do You Desire?

— Emma Swift – Blonde On The Tracks

— Eric Slick – Wiseacre

— Evelyn Cools – Misfit Paradise EP

— Evie Irie – The Optimist EP

— Fair Visions – A Way Out EP

— Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

— French Mouth – Paper Tiger EP

— Gordon Koang – Unity

— Grimgotts – Sagas EP

— Halestorm – Reimagined EP

— Her Songs – Toronto Vol. 2 EP

— Holly Humberstone – Holly Humberstone EP

— Homeplate – Derby City EP

— In Mourning – Echoes

— Ingested – When Only Gods May Tread

— Internet Money – B4 The Storm

— Jack Conman – Seventh Sense Libido

— Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

— James Dean Bradfield – Even is Exile

— Jaye Bartell – Kokomo

— Jeannie Seely – An American Classic

— Johnny Hates Jazz – Wide Awake

— Jon Gurd – Lion

— Jonathan Richman – I, Jonathan (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kaash Paige – Teenage Fever

— Kamelot – I Am the Empire – Live From The 013

— Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom

— Kiesza – Crave

— King Buzzo (The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne) with Trevor Dunn – Gift of Sacrifice

— Kris Delmhorst – Long Day in the Milky Way

— The Levellers – Peace

— Lexxicon – Tropical R&B EP

— Librarians with Hickeys – Long Overdue

— Lil Romo – King Without a Crown

— Lindsay Ell – Heart Theory

— Matt Rollings – Matt Rollings Mosaic

— Mercury Circle – The Dawn of Vitriol

— Mree – Bloom EP

— Michael McArthur – How to Fall in Love EP

— Naretha Williams – Blak Mass

— North Kingsley (Shavo Odadjian, Saro Paparian, and Ray Hawthorne) – Vol. 1 EP

— Only Sibling – Get Well Soon

— The Oracle – Hypogeum

— Orville Peck – Show Pony EP

— The Phantom Carriage – 7-Year Epilogue

— Pillow – Bengal Tiger EP

— Pink Cocoon – It’s No Fun EP

— Poppy – I Disagree (More)

— Primitive Man – Immersion

— Reb Fountain – Reb Fountain (Physical Release)

— Roland Tings – First Wave EP

— Rosehip Teahouse – Chillin in the Void EP

— Rumer – Nashville Tears

— Sea Girls – Open Up Your Head

— Shania Twain – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Shania Twain

— Siberian Tiger – First Dance EP

— Sierre – Artisan Jams EP

— Skraeckoedlan – Sagor (Reissue)

— Son Lux – Tomorrows I

— Spoon – Girls Can Tell (Vinyl Reissue)

— St. Valentine (Lemaitre’s Ulrik Denizou Lund) – St. Valentine EP

— State Champs – Unplugged EP

— Steven G – ShowGreat University EP

— Sylvie Simmons – Blue on Blue

— Tally Spear – Tally EP

— Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters – Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters

— Terry Ohms – Smooth Sailing Forever

— They Hate Change – 666 Central Ave. EP

— Tic Tic – Comfort in the Echo

— Titan to Tachyons – Cactides

— Tom Lyngcoln – Raging Head

— Tori Kelly – Solitude EP

— Twisted Pine – Right Now

— The Vandals – Live Fast, Diarrhea (25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)

— Various Artists – Soul Love Now: The Black Fire Records Story 1975-1993

— Vaya Futuro – El Paso Del Mundo

— Visceral Violation – Carnival Cannibal

— Vusi Mahlasela – Shebeen Queen

— The Wandering Hearts – The Wandering Hearts

— Whitney – Candid

— Wingtip – All Your Friends Are Here

— Winterhearth – Riverbend Empire (Digital Release)

— WSTR – SKRWD (Vinyl Reissue)

— Young Jesus – Welcome to Conceptual Beach

