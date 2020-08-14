Friday New Music 8/14

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s definitely new music out there, there’s proof of it below, but, I’ve got nothing.
Here’s a pretty complete list from Consequence of Sound, tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not, etc – enjoy!:
— 0171 – Change Nothing EP
— 03 Greedo – Load It Up Vol. 1
— 666 – 666
— 8KIDS – Live In Leipzig 2019 EP
— Ada Morghe – Box
— All We Are – Providence
— AMAARA – Heartspeak
— ARA – The Desert EP
— Arlo McKinley – Die Midwestern
— Arre! Arre! – Heavy Breathing EP
— Bambibrains – Not Everyone’s Cup of Tea EP
— Bear Mace – Charred Field of Slaughter
— Beautiful Dudes – Nite Songs
— Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings
— Bill Frisell – Valentine
— Black Marble – I Must Be Living Twice EP
— Black Noi$e – Oblivion
— Black Tractor – The Wonders of the Invisible World
— Bloxx – Lie Out Loud
— Boldy James – The Versace Tapes
— Bruce Hornsby – Non-Secure Connection
— BT – The Lost Art of Longing
— Bull Elephant – Created From Death
— Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
— Busty and the Bass – Eddie
— Cancer – Opioid
— Casey MQ – babycasey
— Caylee Hammack – If It Wasn’t For You
— Chastain – For Those Who Dare: 30th Anniversary Edition
— Cindygod (feat. members of Gauntlet Hair) – EP2
— Coi Leray – Now or Never EP
— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Cosmo’s Factory (50th Anniversary Reissue)
— Dan Rosenboom – Points of an Infinite Line EP
— Dana Gavanski – Wind Songs EP
— Danger Incorporated – Hackers of the World Unite
— Dave East – Karma 3
— David Bowie – Something in the Air (Live Paris 99)
— David Newton – A Gateway to a Lifetime of Disappointment
— Deathcave – Smoking Mountain
— Densa – Frou Frou EP
— Drew Holcomb – Kitchen Covers: The Collection
— Drug Couple – Choose Your Own Apocalypse EP
— Dylan Cartlidge – Yellow Brick Road EP
— eleven7four – What’s The 1174? (Side 1)
— Elis Noa – What Do You Desire?
— Emma Swift – Blonde On The Tracks
— Eric Slick – Wiseacre
— Evelyn Cools – Misfit Paradise EP
— Evie Irie – The Optimist EP
— Fair Visions – A Way Out EP
— Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?
— French Mouth – Paper Tiger EP
— Gordon Koang – Unity
— Grimgotts – Sagas EP
— Halestorm – Reimagined EP
— Her Songs – Toronto Vol. 2 EP
— Holly Humberstone – Holly Humberstone EP
— Homeplate – Derby City EP
— In Mourning – Echoes
— Ingested – When Only Gods May Tread
— Internet Money – B4 The Storm
— Jack Conman – Seventh Sense Libido
— Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3
— James Dean Bradfield – Even is Exile
— Jaye Bartell – Kokomo
— Jeannie Seely – An American Classic
— Johnny Hates Jazz – Wide Awake
— Jon Gurd – Lion
— Jonathan Richman – I, Jonathan (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kaash Paige – Teenage Fever
— Kamelot – I Am the Empire – Live From The 013
— Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom
— Kiesza – Crave
— King Buzzo (The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne) with Trevor Dunn – Gift of Sacrifice
— Kris Delmhorst – Long Day in the Milky Way
— The Levellers – Peace
— Lexxicon – Tropical R&B EP
— Librarians with Hickeys – Long Overdue
— Lil Romo – King Without a Crown
— Lindsay Ell – Heart Theory
— Matt Rollings – Matt Rollings Mosaic
— Mercury Circle – The Dawn of Vitriol
— Mree – Bloom EP
— Michael McArthur – How to Fall in Love EP
— Naretha Williams – Blak Mass
— North Kingsley (Shavo Odadjian, Saro Paparian, and Ray Hawthorne) – Vol. 1 EP
— Only Sibling – Get Well Soon
— The Oracle – Hypogeum
— Orville Peck – Show Pony EP
— The Phantom Carriage – 7-Year Epilogue
— Pillow – Bengal Tiger EP
— Pink Cocoon – It’s No Fun EP
— Poppy – I Disagree (More)
— Primitive Man – Immersion
— Reb Fountain – Reb Fountain (Physical Release)
— Roland Tings – First Wave EP
— Rosehip Teahouse – Chillin in the Void EP
— Rumer – Nashville Tears
— Sea Girls – Open Up Your Head
— Shania Twain – Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Shania Twain
— Siberian Tiger – First Dance EP
— Sierre – Artisan Jams EP
— Skraeckoedlan – Sagor (Reissue)
— Son Lux – Tomorrows I
— Spoon – Girls Can Tell (Vinyl Reissue)
— St. Valentine (Lemaitre’s Ulrik Denizou Lund) – St. Valentine EP
— State Champs – Unplugged EP
— Steven G – ShowGreat University EP
— Sylvie Simmons – Blue on Blue
— Tally Spear – Tally EP
— Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters – Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters
— Terry Ohms – Smooth Sailing Forever
— They Hate Change – 666 Central Ave. EP
— Tic Tic – Comfort in the Echo
— Titan to Tachyons – Cactides
— Tom Lyngcoln – Raging Head
— Tori Kelly – Solitude EP
— Twisted Pine – Right Now
— The Vandals – Live Fast, Diarrhea (25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue)
— Various Artists – Soul Love Now: The Black Fire Records Story 1975-1993
— Vaya Futuro – El Paso Del Mundo
— Visceral Violation – Carnival Cannibal
— Vusi Mahlasela – Shebeen Queen
— The Wandering Hearts – The Wandering Hearts
— Whitney – Candid
— Wingtip – All Your Friends Are Here
— Winterhearth – Riverbend Empire (Digital Release)
— WSTR – SKRWD (Vinyl Reissue)
— Young Jesus – Welcome to Conceptual Beach