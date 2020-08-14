30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 14: Share Your Favorite Anime Wallpaper

With the fourteenth day of the 30 Day Challenge, it’s kind of an awkward one because, well, I don’t really see my wallpaper all that much. The challenge is to show off your favorite anime wallpaper that you use, presuming that people sort of stick to one or don’t change it out that often. I use a wallpaper rotation app that swaps them out, but typically the only times I actually see my wallpapers is when I’m booting up and waiting for my programs to load or during a shutdown. Even with dual monitors running, every free inch of real estate on my screens are used to run the programs that I have so I can work through all the information that flows by.

The one I’m currently using that has fallen into my favorite is from the Saekano How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend Fine home video release cover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...