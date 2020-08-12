Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (August 12, 2020)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Today I will entertain you all by describing yet another Grumproro cooking adventure! In my never ending quest to eat all the delicious Japanese foods I love at home, this weekend I finally attempted one of my favorite treats: Purin! Partially inspired by seeing Jam talking about an incredible looking honey lavender-vanilla tea purin that she made, and also a recent episode of Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice, I decided that now was the time to try making this delicious Japanese pudding. I wanted to copy Jam’s flavors because I love anything with lavender in it, so I decided to do something wild: find a recipe and alter it without ever having tried making this before! What could go wrong?

Okay, it wasn’t that bad. But it didn’t turn out quite right. Jam was kind enough to share her cooking method with me, but she used agar powder to help it set, and I decided I wanted to try the steaming method. So I found this video and got to work. First, I tried making the caramel sauce with lavender tea instead of water. That worked out okay (although it took me three tries to get the caramel right) once I decided to double the recipe for the sauce (this made it easier for me to pour into the ramekins I was using). I liked the taste of the caramel sauce, so I went full steam ahead. I added honey lavender to the milk, and lavender to the sugar, along with a bit of vanilla. I’m not sure if it was these additions, my stove, or general incompetence, but the results were…mixed. After about 40 minutes of trying to steam them using the video’s method, the purin was still liquid. So I looked up alternate cooking methods and finally found a different source and was able to salvage two servings. They were…fine. Too sweet for me, and not the right texture.

Purin Attempt #1 Slideshow! So much confidence in the beginning.

I’m sure this will cook if I just leave it for 10 more minutes!

Wow, this is still completely liquid!

Maybe this method will salvage them?

Hey, not bad! [collapse]

The next day I tried again. This time I used the new recipe I found and, you know, actually followed it. For some reason I had even more trouble with the caramel sauce this time, but I finally managed an okay result after four attempts. The cooking method was perfect. They were set in 15 minutes, and after chilling them for about an hour I was pretty happy with the result. The texture was good, but this time I think it could have used a little more sweetness (maybe the lavender honey was actually a good idea?), and I still haven’t managed to get that rich layer of caramel on top. The one I ate the same day had the caramel completely stuck to the bottom of the ramekin, and the ones I ate the next day had a kind of dissolved issue (but still delicious). I’m not sure what’s going wrong there, but I’ll keep trying (I suspect I’m overcooking the caramel sauce, but maybe I’m just cursed).

Purin Attempt #2 Slideshow! This time the tea is just for drinking. Stick to the recipe, Grumproro!

Why is caramel so difficult? Here it set before it could even fill the ramekins.

Perfectly steamed purin! The towel method works!

Not bad! Although you can see the caramel decided to stay in the ramekin.

Side view because Ralph said I should have multiple angles. [collapse]

Anyway, I hope you enjoyed reading about my purin adventures! Have you ever made purin? Have any secrets that I can borrow? One day I hope to make the most delicious purin ever!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...