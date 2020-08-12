The Book Nook

Books

This week’s recommended discussion: the unreliable narrator. Who is your favorite literary liar, the best subjective storyteller, the yarn-spinner whose intent is to elevate or obfuscate?

upcoming topics:
8/19: epistolary
8/26: literary Achilles heel (h/t Pastyjournalist)
9/2: what disrupts your normal reading routine (h/t Amateur Tennis Pro)
9/9: justify your love (h/t to Jason P)
9/16: badges of honor
9/23: banned book week starts September 27
9/30: treat yourself

