Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: the unreliable narrator. Who is your favorite literary liar, the best subjective storyteller, the yarn-spinner whose intent is to elevate or obfuscate?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

8/19: epistolary

8/26: literary Achilles heel (h/t Pastyjournalist)

9/2: what disrupts your normal reading routine (h/t Amateur Tennis Pro)

9/9: justify your love (h/t to Jason P)

9/16: badges of honor

9/23: banned book week starts September 27

9/30: treat yourself

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

