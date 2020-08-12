Comic Book Chat – Favorite Spider-Man Villain

Good morning & Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Favorite Spider-Man Villain

August 1962 saw the release of Amazing Fantasy #15, the introduction of the Spectacular Spider-Man!

From the burglar that killed Uncle Ben to the Green Goblin to Venom, Peter Parker has faced many diabolical and ferocious foes since his debut.

Who is your favorite Spider-Man villain and why?

If you can’t pick one, name your top five.

Thanks for stopping by to chat!

