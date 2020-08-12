Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Awakening (08/12/2020)

I was talking with a friend recently and we got to the topic of when and how we first noticed sexual feelings/arousal of any sort within us, and how that affected us going forward in life. Not in the sense

When and how did it happen for you, if you even still remember?

Was it a gradual thing and realization, or more of a sharp revelation?

Anything particularly memorable about it, or the aftermath, and what role it ended up playing in your life?

Et cetera …

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

