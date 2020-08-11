The Creative Endeavors Thread Suffers a Service Interruption

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

A week ago this afternoon, I got back from a brisk six-mile round trip walk to the grocery store feeling maybe a little too pleased with myself for doing so, fired up my laptop to prepare for the (excellent, as it turned out) local primary election results (our city council is now ready to actually do things this winter), and promptly knocked a glass of water over (and, more importantly, into) the keyboard. It looks like if I’d thought quicker I might have had a chance to save it, but repeated attempts have revealed that, though the hardware’s still running smoothly, the software is done.

It could have been a lot more disastrous; it turned out that I’d backed up my flash drive files more recently than expected, and the photos I’ve lost just mean that I’ll have to ride out to various locations once more (which was likely to happen anyway). Still, I’ve only had the HP Pavilion for a year and a half, and though this apparently marries my own laptop longevity now to the American average, it was hard not to stew over my own carelessness. That said, I picked up a new one Friday to kick off an excellent weekend—sixty-mile bike ride the next day and Handel’s Agrippina streaming from the Met, among other things. The reduced storage space most affordable laptops now seem to carry was a little alarming, but I guess with so many people using Cloud I suppose it was a matter of time (planning to see if I can get my old Notebook fixed somehow as I’d rather not game on the new laptop and learned in my laptop-less interim that Crusader Kings 3 finally drops at the end of the month). So I’ll have to pay closer attention when I’m saving illustrations and whatnot (and maybe pick up another flash drive).

This has meant more in an infrastructural-potential sense than a strictly creative one, so hoping everything turns out for the best (or at least good).

How’s your work going?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...