Musicals Thread (The Music is Enough)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

Today I’ll be continuing the theme from last time: ask the opposite of what I would normally ask! The question for today is…what musical(s), that you like, do you NOT want to see on stage? We usually dream about being able to see our favorite new musical live, or lament the fact that we never got the chance to see a show before it closed, or we live in the middle of nowhere and don’t have access to shows, so it probably seems strange to say that you have no real interest seeing a show that you like. Maybe it’s so strange that you don’t even have an answer to this question. That’s okay! But for me, two shows came to mind almost immediately.

The first one was easy: Cats. I honestly enjoy most of the songs from Cats. I think they’re fun and super catchy. I often find myself singing “Mr. Mistoffelees” to myself (yep, that’s going to be stuck in my head all day now) because it’s just fun! But the thought of actually going to see this musical in a theater…no thank you. I’m good at home. Maybe Cats is a common answer to this question, but there’s another musical that is maybe a little surprising? I don’t know, it kind of surprised me when I thought of it because there was a time when I really wanted to see this show. I almost drove 5 hours to see it once! But now I’m perfectly content to listen to the music on my own. I’m talking about The Last Five Years. I LOVE this musical. I listen to it all the time, I can sing along with every word, and I never get tired of it. I was very excited for the movie, and I liked it for the most part, but strangely enough…it made me realize that I don’t need to actually see this musical. I actually prefer my imagined version of this show. The music is enough. So, despite loving it, I just don’t feel the need to see it anymore.

What about you? Is there a musical that you really enjoy that you don’t want to see on stage?

Also, don’t forget about the bonus CHALLENGE! Last time I challenged each of you to pick one new musical (new to you, at least) and listen to it (or watch it) before 8/4 (the next time I planned to post this thread…obviously I was late). As promised, I did the same, so we can have a little subthread to talk about what we discovered. I watched Mame, and I’ll share my thoughts in the comments. And I plan to do this again before the next thread too (scheduled for 8/25). I want to try to listen to/watch as many new musicals as possible over the next few months, so join me!

